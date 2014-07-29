CHENNAI: Even as the Single Window Counselling at Anna University has just a week more to go, over 80 per cent of the engineering seats in Tamil medium courses are still awaiting takers. Tamil medium courses, which have over 1,500 seats, have the largest proportion of seats lying vacant at the counselling.

Tamil medium was introduced in 2010 in the Anna University constituent colleges, starting with Civil and Mechanical Engineering. Soon, other courses were introduced in Tamil medium. Engineering Tamil medium courses have 1,377 seats in the current single window counselling in the State. Of this, only about 18 per cent of the seats have been filled as on Saturday.

Of the 659 seats in Civil Engineering available as on Saturday, only 156 students were allotted the seats, which is 23.6 percent of the total. The demand is even lower when it comes to Mechanical Engineering. Of the 718 seats, only 117 were filled. This is about 15 percent of the total seats available.

Recruiter’s demand for good English communication skills, absence of adequate course materials in Tamil and non-availability of government jobs, are sighted as the main reasons for low figures. However, an official with the Centre for University Industry Collaboration, which organises the campus placements, says that there was about 50 per cent placement in Anna University constituent colleges for Tamil Medium students.