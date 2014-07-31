Home Cities Chennai

Cable operators appeal to CM to help end stand-off

Published: 31st July 2014 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2014 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Cable-operators

CHENNAI: The bonhomie that was there between Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation and cable operators seems to have ended, with the cable operators alleging that the State-owned corporation’s monopoly is eating away their livelihood.

The Arasu Cable TV Corporation (ACTVC) had sent a notice on June 6 to 15,000 operators demanding subscription money and threatening legal proceedings if they failed to do. This, however, was set aside by the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. Since then, the Corporation and the cable operators have been locked in a stand-off, which the latter say only Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa will be able to resolve.

According to DGVP Shankar, chief coordinator of the Federation of Cable TV Association of Tamil Nadu, the relationship between the last-mile cable operators and the Arasu Cable TV Corporation strengthened after they faced the threat of monopoly by private cable TV owners.

However, the situation now is such that the operators will be forced to quit ACTVC, if it does not enter into an agreement as per the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India norms, he added.

The primary grouse among the members of the federation — which claims to have about 35,000 members — is `70 tariff scheme for subscribers as announced by the corporation, which is way below the one prescribed by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, alleged Shankar.

Out of the subscription amount of `70, `20 is to be paid to ACTVC and, according to members of the federation, `10 is paid to a middleman. “In addition, we also have to pay a cess of `5,500 to the local body - panchayats, municipalities and corporation —  for every kilometre. This adds another `30 to our expense. In the end, we are left with just `10 per subscription,” he says. The operators allege that the cable TV corporation has hardly invested any money till now. “Whatever they have is our money,” says T V Ramesh, a member of the federation.

The issue could be resolved if the Chief Minister intervenes and a agreement is entered between cable operators and Arasu Cable TV Association, Shankar said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp