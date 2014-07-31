Cable operators appeal to CM to help end stand-off

Express News Service By

CHENNAI: The bonhomie that was there between Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation and cable operators seems to have ended, with the cable operators alleging that the State-owned corporation’s monopoly is eating away their livelihood.

The Arasu Cable TV Corporation (ACTVC) had sent a notice on June 6 to 15,000 operators demanding subscription money and threatening legal proceedings if they failed to do. This, however, was set aside by the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. Since then, the Corporation and the cable operators have been locked in a stand-off, which the latter say only Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa will be able to resolve.

According to DGVP Shankar, chief coordinator of the Federation of Cable TV Association of Tamil Nadu, the relationship between the last-mile cable operators and the Arasu Cable TV Corporation strengthened after they faced the threat of monopoly by private cable TV owners.

However, the situation now is such that the operators will be forced to quit ACTVC, if it does not enter into an agreement as per the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India norms, he added.

The primary grouse among the members of the federation — which claims to have about 35,000 members — is `70 tariff scheme for subscribers as announced by the corporation, which is way below the one prescribed by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, alleged Shankar.

Out of the subscription amount of `70, `20 is to be paid to ACTVC and, according to members of the federation, `10 is paid to a middleman. “In addition, we also have to pay a cess of `5,500 to the local body - panchayats, municipalities and corporation — for every kilometre. This adds another `30 to our expense. In the end, we are left with just `10 per subscription,” he says. The operators allege that the cable TV corporation has hardly invested any money till now. “Whatever they have is our money,” says T V Ramesh, a member of the federation.

The issue could be resolved if the Chief Minister intervenes and a agreement is entered between cable operators and Arasu Cable TV Association, Shankar said.