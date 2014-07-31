CHENNAI: Time is known to be boundless and it cannot be captured. Renowned romantic poet John Keats has once said in his poem Ode to the Grecian urn that heard melodies are sweet, and unheard melodies, sweeter. The transience of life can surely be brought to a standstill through the mesmerising art and pictures. So were the photographs at the Magic Lantern, the exhibition by photojournalists at the Art Houz.

From life’s gay moments to the bizarre, the exhibition has shots of almost every event which grabbed the attention of the fastidious photojournalists from prominent newspapers and magazines in the city.

This is the second edition of Magic Lantern. The organisers say that while it was conducted as an exhibition last year, this year they have taken it a step further by making it as a competition so that the contributions of the photojournalists can be lauded.

Close to 15 photographers from various media houses participated in the event and 39 photos were exhibited, with three photos from each one of them.

Poornima Hari, gallery manager, Art Houz says, “Many a time, their entire collection is not brought to the public’s notice because of the stories’ demand. This exhibition will help them bring foreword their unforeseen and their best pictures till date.”

She adds,” These snaps are not just photos, each picture carries a story behind it.” These are pictures with stories which are waiting to be told, those moments of life which fail to get noticed and get lost in the race to find the magnificent and extravagant…while populous crowd terms them mediocre.

Today is the last day of the exhibition at Art Houz, Kasturi Rangan Road, Alwarpet.