CHENNAI: The wealth that one acquires in this world is destroyable. We are attached to material prosperity because of our weakness. Dispassion (detachment) towards sense objects leads to spiritual path. This path helps us to develop will power and bring about immense strength. Wealth, jewels, and home are illusions. A man who is attached to his wealth suffers from a constant fear of losing it.

We should develop detachment towards sense objects, but passion towards spiritual wealth. All ethical values proceed from transensual dimension of the human personality. This dimension which stimulates the ethical sense, is dharma marga. It is the basis on which one can mould one’s life without any fear of falling down. Nothing is impossible for a duty-minded man with a definite purpose and determination to accomplish it.

A man who follows his conviction leads a truthful life. He cares not for the praise and condemnations of mankind. In conclusion, we must be true to our conscience and must work hard to achieve the goal to develop our personality. If we have the desire, then only we can build up: ‘Where there is a will, there is a way’.

We must do our duty with devotion. Passions are unmanifest desires and thoughts. Our mission in life should be directed towards purification of our inner personality. Sense objects are overpowering us today. To discipline and regulate our sense activities and direct our energies towards a higher ideal is self-control. This helps in the development of ideals, values and personality.

A Sadhu (Gnani) negates the worldly entanglements and pursues the real self within, with an uncompromising consistency of purpose. He regulates all the activities towards the supreme goal of self-realisation. In fact, this leads to salvation. ‘Sahum Sadhuna Jayetha, Jayetha Satyana Chanrutham’ — Ignorance can be conquered by knowledge as the light destroys darkness.

Maya or avidya can be destroyed by realisation of true knowledge. Only patience and perseverance can help one to reach the goal. Life is full of pain and suffering. Birth is followed by death. We suffer physically and go through mental anguish. When we understand this sorrowful nature of life, we are bound to follow the path of devotion. We should view life in its entity and totality. Then, we are able to follow the righteous path.

When we do not have fear of God, we may behave indifferently, carelessly, in a selfish way. We will become demons (manava-rakshasas) among men destroying the welfare of other people to ensure our selfish interests. We will be denied of the privilege of becoming devas (good people). We should follow the path of devotion to reach the real self.

One who does not help and serve for the welfare of others is a selfish, wicked man. He is under the shadow of avidya (maya or ignorance). Knowledge destroys ignorance as light destroys darkness. Avidya can be destroyed by realisation of God. A light cannot burn without oil (current), so a man cannot live without God. Knowledge is bliss; absolute, infinite and eternal.

Association with enlightened men, good works (books) and good habits help one to attain equanimity and divine peace. We must always be engaged in good deeds and good actions. Those deeds give satisfaction. And satisfaction gives happiness. Happiness, in turn, gives peace of mind. In fact, true religion means faith, hope and love. From this, it is clear that those who want to acquire material wealth have to introspect themselves.

An aspirant should always maintain true friendship, politeness, humbleness, charity, self-control, truth and non- violence in the daily routine. He should develop compassion towards all creatures. He should conquer hatred by love, repay anger with forgiveness. He should develop good behaviour. The more an aspirant develops these virtues, the more he will advance on the path of Dharma.

“Where there is spiritual discipline; There life is sweet like honey; Where there is righteous thinking; There we get genuine inspiration”. A human being is required to maintain an inner calmness, equanimity amidst external fluctuations. We must learn to be peaceful, honest and service-minded to make our life blissful.

— These articles are the ‘Ashirvachanas’ given by His Holiness Sri Balagangadaranatha Mahaswamiji,

71st Pontiff of Sri Adichunchanagiri Mahastana Math on different occasions