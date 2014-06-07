CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the Tamil Nadu School Education Secretary and State Director of Teacher Education Research and Training to examine whether the D.Ed course obtained from Karnataka is equivalent to the diploma acquired in Tamil Nadu, within a period of two months.

The order was passed by Justice T Raja who heard a batch of petitions which sought direction from the court to consider the D.Ed course obtained by 10 petitioners from three institutes in Karnataka for evaluation and treat it equivalent to the diploma acquired in Tamil Nadu.

The petitions also sought quashing of the Government Order (GO) issued on December 3, 2009 which refuses to evaluate diploma certificates obtained from the Karnataka Board.

The judge refused to quash the GO stating that its purpose cannot be questioned and that the court was in full agreement with it.

He, however, said that refusal of the evaluation certificate to the candidates cannot be accepted as the petitioners had completed their first degree D.Ed. course and joined the second year, besides completing the same within eight months from the issuance of the GO on December 2009.

The judge stated that the GO had been issued with retrospective effect. As such, it had prejudiced the accrued rights of the petitioners who had already completed first year of the diploma course and hence were entitled to succeed on the principles of promissory estoppels, acquiescence, legitimate expectation and equity.

In Tamil Nadu, teaching of first language, second language (English), Mathematics, Science and Social Science is made compulsory for a diploma in teacher

education course, whereas in Karnataka there is a provision to choose two subjects among English, Mathematics, Science and Social Science in the syllabus in the second year.

Students always prefer Social Science and Maths or Science and Maths. A majority of students avoid taking up English language, the additional advocate general submitted.