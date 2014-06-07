CHENNAI: Minister for Cooperation Sellur K Raju inaugurated a modern computer-form printing machine on Friday. Installed at a cost of `51.64 lakh at the Chennai Central Cooperative Printing Works Limited on Anna Road, the set up aims to cater to the needs of cooperative institutions like societies and banks functioning in the State cooperative sector.

Hitherto, the forms used in these offices — T D Interest Voucher, Cash Bill, F D Interest Voucher, Gas Bill, Bank Account opening forms, Jewel loan receipt, General Receipt, Computer challan, Dividend Voucher and so on — were being printed in private printing presses.

Inaugurating the new machine, the Minister said the Cooperative Printing Press will fulfill the printing needs of books, forms, registers and monthly journals for the cooperative institutions and government departments. Besides this, the printing press will undertake the printing of daily calendars, monthly calendars and diaries every year for all the cooperative institutions.

The Cooperative Printing Press has been improving its productivity by including modern printing machines and technology since 2006-07.

Social Welfare Minister B Valarmathi, Handlooms and Textiles Minister S Gokula Indira, Chennai Mayor Saidai S Duraisamy, P Seetharaman, Registrar of Cooperative Societies, MPs and MLAs were present on the occasion.