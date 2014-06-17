Home Cities Chennai

Taking the red route to saving lives

The blood donation camp was held in the city, commemorating the leader’s birthday recently

Published: 17th June 2014 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2014 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

blood-donation-camp

CHENNAI: The All India Youth Federation (AIYF) conducted blood donation camps commemorating the revolutionary leader Che Guevera’s birthday, which coincided on World Blood donation day that fell on 14 June.

Guevera.jpgThe blood donation camps, which were held at four places – two each at Tondiarpet and Korukkupet— from 9 am to 2 30 pm saw 318 donors, according to Venkatesh DK, district convenor from the AIYF, Chennai.

Over 300 units of blood collected from these four centres would be handed over to the government hospitals in proximity.

“Four hospitals namely Baby Hospital from Egmore, Government General Hospital, Stanley Medical College and Kilpauk Medical College and hospital would benefit from the blood obtained from the camp today,” said Selvam M, leader at the AIYF. Venkatesh said that the blood donation camp was held commemorating Che’s birth anniversary as it coincided with World Blood donation day and that on previous occasions, various medical  camps, eye check-up camps and games for the underprivileged have been carried out by them.

“However, this is not the first time. We have been conducting blood donation camps regularly since 2007; more than 4000 units of bloods have been collected,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp