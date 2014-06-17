Taking the red route to saving lives

Express News Service By

CHENNAI: The All India Youth Federation (AIYF) conducted blood donation camps commemorating the revolutionary leader Che Guevera’s birthday, which coincided on World Blood donation day that fell on 14 June.

The blood donation camps, which were held at four places – two each at Tondiarpet and Korukkupet— from 9 am to 2 30 pm saw 318 donors, according to Venkatesh DK, district convenor from the AIYF, Chennai.

Over 300 units of blood collected from these four centres would be handed over to the government hospitals in proximity.

“Four hospitals namely Baby Hospital from Egmore, Government General Hospital, Stanley Medical College and Kilpauk Medical College and hospital would benefit from the blood obtained from the camp today,” said Selvam M, leader at the AIYF. Venkatesh said that the blood donation camp was held commemorating Che’s birth anniversary as it coincided with World Blood donation day and that on previous occasions, various medical camps, eye check-up camps and games for the underprivileged have been carried out by them.

“However, this is not the first time. We have been conducting blood donation camps regularly since 2007; more than 4000 units of bloods have been collected,” he added.