CHENNAI: A 13-year-old school student was killed in a accident at Lloyds Road junction near Royapettah on Thursday.

Police said the boy jumped off a moving bus as he had to rush to school during the peak hours.

The student, B Afroon boarded the MTC bus to go to school at Triplicane when the accident occurred.

When the bus reached Lloyds Road junction, he attempted to alight from the bus which was still moving. However, his school bag got caught on a rod protruding near the rear door.

An attempt to free himself made him lose balance and some passengers tried to help him, but in vain as the boy came under the rear wheel of the bus.

Those who were travelling on the footboard of the bus got down and rushed the boy to Government Royapettah Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Afroon was the younger son of Babu from Velachery. According to an investigating officer, most of the school children alight from moving buses at that junction since it was the shortest route to the school.

Anna Square traffic investigation police have registered a case under IPC section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against driver Balakrishnan. The driver was arrested.