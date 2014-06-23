CHENNAI: Murthuzaviya Foundation conducted its annual oratorical competition on Saturday, judged by a panel of 50 judges. Around 500 people, a majority of them Muslims, took part in seven different competitions.

“The main purpose of conducting such a competition is to promote value-based education. These days people want only money. They merely study without adopting any moral or spiritual values,” said Dr GSMP Khadri, secretary of Murthuzaviya Foundation. He added that the response was increasing every year.

“I want to promote equality among all religions in society. Through these competitions, I learnt the Quran in depth.” said Afzal, a 17- year-old, who participated in Thafseer. a Quran recital.

The event is being organised since 1983. Governor K Rosaiah, Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali and Justice K N Basha presided over the function and distributed prizes to the winners.

“The theme ‘importance of justice’ was very engaging. The organisation has done tremendous work over the past. I wish them all success and wwalso hope to see more events,” said the Prince of Arcot.