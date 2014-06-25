CHENNAI: Differently-abled students who will be attending the first phase of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Counselling on Wednesday would sure be spoilt of choice. While there are over 5,000 engineering seats available under the category, only 400 students have applied from across the State.

“We have a little over 5,000 seats constituting three per cent of the total number of seats available. All the candidates eligible under the category who have applied, have been called for the counselling since there are only 400 applications,” said Secretary of the TN Engineering Admissions, Rhymend Uthariaraj.

Meanwhile, in the counselling for Eminent Sportspersons that began on Monday, 449 were placed. Out of the 500 seats that were available under the category, around 51 remained unfilled. These seats will be made available to the sports candidates during the second phase of counselling.

The first phase of the counselling saw core subjects including Electrical, Civil, Mechanical, Electronics and Computer Science finding the maximum number of takers.