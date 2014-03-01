Two unauthorised children’s homes run by an NGO in Korukkupet and Royapuram here have been sealed and 41 children rescued by the Social Welfare Department after many complaints of sexual abuse of the kids in the homes were received. A 33-year-old official of the trust that was running the homes was held on charges of child sex abuse and remanded in judicial custody.

Members of the Child Welfare Committee and Social Welfare Department inspected the home run by Udavum Kaikal on Kannan Street in Korukkupet on Thursday. The home was being run by Anandhi Ammal.

“We seized some laptops and CDs in the home which suggested sexual exploitation of the children. We conducted an enquiry with the children rescued from the home. Statements of some of the girls indicated that they had been abused by a person called Davasi Mani,” said Glory, District Child Protection officer.

Besides sexual abuse, officials said facilities in the home were inadequate for the large number of children and records had not been maintained.

“The home was not registered as per the Juvenile Justice Act. There was no proper record of children staying in the home. They were not even informing us for how long each child had been staying at the home,” said V Balaji, a member of the Child Welfare Committee. A child was also found branded, indicating physical torture.

Fourteen boys and 27 girls were rescued and taken to another home, where they will be kept temporarily. Based on a complaint of the social welfare officials, Korukkupet police booked Davasi Mani under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Anandhi Ammal was also booked.

