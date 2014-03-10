She’s probably the only Breakfast jock in the country to also head the radio station’s sales team. A team of all men, that is. At Chennai Live 104.8FM, everyone knows RJ Jane Jeyakumar as the pretty lady who is always fun to talk to, is known to blow on-air kisses to her listeners, and is one of those rare women who appreciates a well-crafted raunchy pun. So we’re curious, what’s the secret to juggling long days of client meetings and an on-air persona without being... well, bossy?

Well for starters, she responds, “It’s really easy to work with men.” She adds with a laugh, “Let’s face it — when you have an all-male team there’s very little politics to deal with.” And she stresses, “One thing I tell my boys every day before they go out on the field is: ‘have fun!’ Turns out they have, and bagged some big budget clients along the way too... And here we thought the only way to get the male ego to listen was high-pitched screeching until they’re forced to pay attention. Ladies, you might want to take notes.

As for whether being a woman helps on job, Jane is quite candid that her gender has a big role to play in her success. “I think selling these days, especially with concepts in the media, is no longer just numbers — it’s about bringing heart to the table,” she grows serious.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying men can’t do it,” she clarifies immediately. “But we (women) have this quality quite naturally,” she adds. Perhaps this is the reason that even on-air, a perfect stranger will often share more with a woman than a man. And this radio jock affirms this observation when she tells us from experience, “People respond me to better because I am a woman.” More empathy, less judgment. Being emotionally-charged does have it’s perks apparently! So what are her plans for Women’s Day? There’s no thinking required for this one as Jane responds in a heartbeat, “I’m going to spend my day with a loved one. It makes me feel special.” And isn’t that what all women want?