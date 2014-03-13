When nimble fingers on a guitar complement dexterous fingers making strokes on paper, the result is a beautiful symphony. Writer and illustrator Stephane Barroux and musician Julien Joubert left the audience awestruck when they did both — illustrations on paper, projected live on a screen and guitar playing respectively for each creation in perfect sync.

The on stage adaptation On les aura’ (Line of Fire) of a graphic novel, based on the diary of a World War I French Soldier, staged at the Alliance Française of Madras, brought out the tension, the fear and the pain of a soldier, live on stage.

Award winning artiste, known for children’s book illustrations, Barroux came across this diary years ago from a pile of garbage. It was when he read it that he decided to treasure it and pass on the story to others through a graphic novel. The idea of an on -stage adaptation emerged on demand of a museum that supported him for his research. Later Barroux decided to present it through music as the original book had musical references.

While Barroux’s illustrations and narrations (in French with English subtitles) kept the audience gripped — Joubert, who loves to experiment with different arts like puppetry, dance theatre and sound installation, mesmerised those present with his creative tunes. He created a sombre atmosphere not only through music, but also other sound effects, which created a war-like atmosphere with sounds of bomb explosions and much more, using an electronic instrument.

Although many in the audience could not understand the language, most could connect well with the illustrations and for that even subtitles were not required. It is indeed true that art has no language.

The unique blend of art, music and storytelling was quite heartwarming. Especially when he drew the face of the soldier followed by the narration of his physical condition (fever and weakness) after war. Imagine blurry eyes and a paling face created using water on the illustration (made using black ink)... A similar pathos was expressed beautifully when he made the clouds black while the soldier was standing with his friend, ready to shoot.

Although there was nothing heroic about the soldier, the fear of death at every instant—from digging trenches to spending nights in store rooms to hiding behind rocks— was given a brilliant shape through the black ink illustrations. Every time Barroux tore a sheet and threw it, getting ready for another, one could feel death drawing nearer. In contrast, when the soldier came back from the war, the same behaviour spoke of a new beginning.