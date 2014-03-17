Hundreds of participants including doctors and medical practitioners took to the sands of Marina Beach for a run on early Sunday morning to raise awareness on the importance of sleep and the health problems related to sleep deprivation. The ‘Snoring and Sleep Apnea awareness marathon’, which was part of the World Sleep Day event, was organised with the theme ‘restful sleep, easy breathing, healthy body’, this year.

The five-kilometer marathon, which was flagged off by actor-politician Sarath Kumar, M Ravi, Inspector General of Police and Professor Mohan Kameswaran, director, MERF (Madras ENT Research Foundation), was organised jointly by the Indian Association of Surgeons for Sleep Apnea (IASSA) with the MERF and the Upgraded Institute of Otorhinolaryngology. The doctors created awareness on the adverse consequences that sleep dysfunction can have on the overall quality of life and health of an individual. They said that the disorders of sleep were preventable and treatable. They added that about 40 per cent of men and 25 per cent of women had snoring problems and in that about 50 per cent suffered from sleep apnea. “Sleep apnea is a result of sedentary lifestyle. It affects breathing during sleep and thereby reduces the oxygen supply to blood and brain, often waking a person up. If left untreated it can lead to serious health problems like hypertension, diabetes and hypothyroidism,” said Dr P Vijaya Krishnan, secretary, IASSA. “You would have heard of people suffering cardiac arrest during their sleep in early morning. They are due to sleep apnea. Many cardiologists have been sending their patients first for a sleep study,” he said.

World Sleep Day is conducted in the third month of every year by World Sleep Day Committee of the World Association of Sleep Medicine, which aims to lessen the burden of sleep problems through better prevention and management of sleep disorders.