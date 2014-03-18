Home Cities Chennai

Garbage Lorry Crushes Boy, Injures Cousin

2 kids, grandmom were crossing the road when they were hit by the reversing truck

Published: 18th March 2014 07:32 AM

In yet another accident caused by a garbage truck, a 10-year-old boy was run over  while his five-year-old cousin suffered serious injuries after being knocked down  near Koyambedu, here, on Monday evening.

Koyambedu Traffic Investigation wing police have registered a case and arrested the lorry driver Suganthan (36) of Washermanpet for rash and negligent driving.

Police said the victim, identified as Mohanraj, a class V student and a resident of Seemathamman Koil Street at Koyambedu, was walking home from school along with Swarna, his cousin and a class I student of the same school,  along with their grandmother when the incident occurred.

When the trio was  crossing an intersection near Brindavan Nagar, the tipper truck, which was reversing, hit the kids injuring them grievously. Passersby rushed the kids to a private hospital in the vicinity, where the boy succumbed to injuries while the girl who was shifted to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital is battling for life.

The city witnessed as many as six fatal accidents involving garbage trucks last year and three of them killed were students. Passersby accused the garbage truck drivers of reckless driving and suggested that they be sensitised to road safety.

