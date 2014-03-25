Leaders of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities gathered here to celebrate the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, 2014 Amendment Ordinance that was passed in Parliament recently.

For them, it was the greatest milestone achieved in the Dalit history. Representatives from nearly 500 Dalit human rights organisations across the country, who formed the National Coalition for Strengthening PoA Act, gathered at the one-day State-level consultation on SC/ST PoA Amendment Ordinance 2014, here on Sunday. They expressed their deep gratitude over the passing of the amendment ordinance.

With elections around the corner, the SC/ST community representatives demanded both National and State political parties to include the ordinance in their political manifesto, if they needed the community’s support.

“Now that the Ordinance is passed, our next focus should be on enforcing this law with immediate effect in the Parliamentary session soon after the elections. This is possible only if State political parties, who pledge their support to the SC/ST community, promise in their manifesto to bring in the Act in the next six months in the new government that is formed at the Centre,” said Ramesh Nathan, general secretary, National Dalit Movement for Justice.

“Our support in this upcoming election will be to the party which comes with a support system for SC/ST people. This includes budget allocation, providing housing aid and employment for the community people, and also bringing in legislations to enforce it,” he added.

It is said that this Amendment Ordinance 2014, which is a result of intensive work put forth in the past five years, will be benefiting more than 240 million Dalit and Adivasi communities in the country. “It would ensure them speedy justice, the leaders said.

Leaders from SC/ST communities educated people about the rights that they can demand and spoke to them about the amendment ordinance, at the event.

“There are seven major amendments that are proposed in the ordinance that will enhance the living condition of Dalits and Adivasis. The amendments include addition of new category of offences to the existing punishable offence. These include, forcing Dalit people to dig graves and engage in manual scavenging a punishable offence,” said Ramesh Nathan.

Besides the demands, a status report in the form of a book ‘Justice Denied - People Betrayed’ was released by V Vasanthidevi, former Vice-Chancellor, Manonmaniam Sundaranar University. The book delved on the atrocities against the Dalit community people.

“The book is a reflection of how the criminal justice system has failed miserably to protect the rights of Dalits and Adivasis in Tamil Nadu. It is high time that people take notice of these things and fight together for justice that has for long been denied for these people,” said Vasanthi Devi.

The one-day consultation programme was attended by various other guests that include R Ramamoorthy, retired judge, Madras High Court, and writer and columnist Geetha.