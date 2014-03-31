Come April and the city’s movie buffs will have an opportunity to bask in the creative splendour of European award-winning films. The 19th European Film Festival is scheduled from April 2 to 11 and will bring 19 movies from 19 European countries under the theme ‘Voices of Youth’. This hand-picked collection of movies will showcase different stories of youth — of dreams and passion, fear and frustration, fun and joy, mistakes and recognition – portraying Europe’s fascinating diversity and its rich cinema tradition.

This European Film Festival is taking place in several cities across the country and is presented in Chennai by the Delegation of the European Union, New Delhi, Alliance Francaise of Madras, Goethe Institut, Chennai, British Council, Chennai and Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation (ICAF). Announcing this year’s edition of the Festival here on Friday, Paul Sellers, director, British Council South India, said that such programmes were key mechanisms in terms of cultural collaboration. “We, the people of Europe, would like to reach the young people of Chennai so as to promote cultural relations between our countries,” added Karl Pechatscheck, director, Goethe Institute, Chennai.

All films will be screened in their original languages with English subtitles. The movies will be screened at Alliance Francaise of Madras and Goethe Institut’s Max Mueller Bhavan. Entry to the Festival is free.