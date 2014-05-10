Mohan Raj who scored a commendable 809/1,200, worked as an assistant in a supermarket opposite his house every day after school. A car driver’s son, the first generation learner has dreams that extend far beyond Egmore and reach all the way to the English Premier League (EPL).

“Everyone expect gifts from their parents and friends when they achieve something. But I never expected anything. They have provided me with everything that they can afford. But some day, I wish to watch a Manchester United game live in England,” says Mohan, his eyes sparkling with excitement.

For a determined person like Mohan, no target is unattainable, as he proudly sports a Manchester United jersey. He adds, “I never shied away from saying that I am a driver’s son. I am proud of my parents and I am blessed to have them in my life.”

Financier Pays Fees

People tend to look at an autorickshaw driver and the auto owner as people who are always at each other’s throats. But Jagan’s educational dreams were fuelled by his father’s financier. Being an autorickshaw driver, Jagan’s father found it difficult to make ends meet. “I failed to pay the term fees a few times. It was the owner of the autorickshaw that my father drives who helped me pay the fees. My correspondent also extended the dates and helped me,” says Jagan who scored 695/1,200, becoming the first person in his family to finish school successfully.

When most students are nursing dreams of becoming engineers or doctors, Jagan’s ambition is much more basic. “All my life I’ve lived in a chawl. I want to study to my full potential and build my own house and gift it to my parents. I want to repay all those who have pitched in to help me financially,” says Jagan.