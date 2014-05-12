Nurses take better care of their patients than of themselves. Nursing has always been a stressful career, but between demanding productivity goals and the changeover to electronic patient records, nurses face unprecedented levels of job stress, resulting in unhealthy extremes. India Home Health Care (IHHC) organised an interactive workshop for nurses on the occasion of International Nurses’ Day at Mehta Hospital here recently. Nurses from all over the city attended and benefited from this workshop, which imparted knowledge on the importance of self-care for nurses.

The hard work required of them in their profession and the conditions they work in take a toll on their health. Nurses risk joint and muscle strain from walking, standing and helping to move patients. They are exposed to the risk of body fluids and other biological hazards through virus attacks, harsh sterilising of chemicals and radiation from X-rays and other diagnostic tools. Their on-the-job injuries range from needle pricks to attacks by mentally challenged patients. Dr Uma Venkatesa, Chennai Head, India Home Health Care (IIHC), educated the nurses on women’s health, physiotherapy and musculoskeletal issues. She stressed that issues like body pain, fatigue and sleep disturbances should be taken seriously.

“The desire to care for others should not make them ignore their own health. Only if a nurse takes good care of herself can she take care of her patients properly. These little steps can make them feel at ease while they are at work,” she said.

She added, “Nurses tend to put in hours of work at a stretch, which leaves them with little or no time to think of the impact their work has on their health.”

The programme focused on ways to prevent the common work related discomfort and pain that nurses encounter, and simple steps to prevent and rectify them by applying physiotherapy principles were demonstrated.

The session saw the participants learning a few quick exercises that could be practised at home or at work to enjoy quality life without too much physical or mental stress.