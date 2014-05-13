Four M Tech students from VIT Chennai — P Vishnu, D Phani, G Uday and H M Praveen — under the guidance of Prof C H Priyanka, have designed and developed ‘LIBBOT’, a single-eyed monitoring robot, which can be used in libraries to keep a watch on different floors in the library.

The multifunctional robot can continuously monitor, locating itself in various positions or moving continuously, thus recording the activities on the floor.

The unit designed with IP camera with a night vision, IR sensors, ultrasonic sound detector, and micro controller costs `25, 000 and when used effectively, can reduce manpower.

The robot can be operated remotely and the information is stored in a computer system in the control room. The campus-wide wi-fi system enables this operation.

The robot can trek in a straight path, move back and forth and stop abruptly for two seconds on detecting a human obstacle.

If a permanent obstacle is detected for more than five seconds, LIBBOT will move back. It is also designed to record any noise or voice in the room and was tested effectively at the VIT Chennai library.

Chancellor G Viswanathan encouraged and appreciated the student’s innovative creations and presentations. In addition, students were urged to focus on research orientated learning and participation.