Yet another company has realised the potential in servicing the unbanked sector in the country, with financial services firm UAE Exchange launching its new ‘Domestic Money Transfer Service’ here on Wednesday.

The service aims primarily at servicing the lower economic section of the migrant worker demographic. “We have seen that the unbanked segment of the populace has a vital and pressing need for a means to transfer money to their families. This service makes it possible for them to send a maximum of upto `25,000 a month to whomever they need to,” said S Murugan, business head of the firm.

A customer requires to have an identity proof and the account number to which he or she wants to send money. Each transaction has a ceiling of `5,000 and transaction charges of up to 1 per cent will be charged per transaction. The firm is expecting to increase its number of agents to over 10,000 across the country. “We already have the infrastructure to deliver what we promise and we will expand a lot further. Especially because we will concentrate on increasing the number of our agents,” said Murugan.