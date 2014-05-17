CHENNAI: When we saw young Sruthi with an anxious look, we could not but stop to ask what the reason was. Sruthi, a CBSE student, says, “Colleges have started filling their seats with State board students. I am scared about admission.”

CE spoke to the authorities on how they were planning admissions for CBSE students. Dr K S Lakshmi, correspondent, Meenakshi College for Women, said, “We (management along with teachers) do not see a difference between students from different boards.”

Lakshmi said the college was open to issuing applications to CBSE students, while the results are awaited. “In this regard, students need to ‘impress’ the staff with their academic knowledge and produce their class X mark sheets along with a letter of credibility. Of course, this doesn’t guarantee a seat to the candidate. But I feel CBSE should publish the results soon,” she said.