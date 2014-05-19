CHENNAI: The joy was evident as Archana looked at her newly adopted pup. The little brown pup dozed peacefully as if knowing that he was going home. “I knew he was mine as soon as I laid eyes on him. He is my first pet and right now all I want to do is cuddle him,” gushes Archana, a banker who lives in Villivakkam. For this young woman, adopting a puppy brings a rush of unexplainable feelings, a sense of satisfaction among them.

Many pups vied for attention as several people, like Archana, tried to decide on the one they wanted. It was a pet ‘adoptathon’, held by the Blue Cross of India on Sunday and as many as a hundred pups and abandoned dogs were up for adoption. The pups with blue or pink ribbons, according to the gender, tied around their necks drew a constant trickle of visitors to the Blue Cross facility in Velachery.

About 15 Blue Cross volunteers answered people’s queries and collected forms, trying to assess if the animal would be properly cared for. At the end of the day, 55 pets — 25 female and 18 male pups, one abandoned Labrador and 11 cats — had been adopted. According to Karthik Dhandapani, volunteer in-charge of the drive, within the first hour itself about 25 pups were adopted. “In the past few months we have seen the popularity of female pups increase. Many people particularly ask for females,” says Dhandapani. He attributes this to the awareness creation and education on characteristics of female pups that the Blue Cross has undertaken. “Once the pups are sterilised it makes no difference. All our pups are sterilised free of charge,” he says.