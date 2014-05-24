CHENNAI: Most authors need inspiration to pen a story. But Bhargavi Balachander ironically found her inspiration ‘after’ her first book was written. As it turns out, her protagonist changed her life.

Flashback to nearly five years ago, and the author was 28 years old, having just quit her corporate job with a will to find a more satisfying creative outlet. “I decided I would write a book inspired by my own story and it would be my gift to myself for my 30th birthday,” she recalls. And that’s how The Crossover Year was written.

The book, which released just a couple of weeks ago, is a heartwarming yet hilarious tale of Tambrahm Anu (also a banker) who is terrified of hitting the big 30 with the prospect of spending her days going to a job that doesn’t fulfill her and coming home to Tamil serials every night. So she comes up with a five-point plan to turn her life around and learns some hard lessons about friends, marriage and parenting along the way.

Here’s the interesting part. Bhargavi reveals, “Anu (my protagonist) decided to become an entrepreneur and start an online business, in the book, so have I.” And it looks like the five-point plan worked wonders, because Bhargavi couldn’t be happier. And now she spends her days writing for hours and chasing after a very active two-year-old.

“I have two more books ready to go, a murder mystery and a romantic drama...so hopefully one of them will be out within a year,” the author and mommy responds. Incidentally, she’s already had a romantic novella come out in 2012, so although written first, The Crossover Year is her second release.

And if anything, motherhood is keeping this Chennaiite on her toes with creating fiction as well. The author let’s on with a laugh, “My daughter pops up about five times a day with the words: Tell me a story. And she refuses to give me any peace until I do!” The Crossover Year, released by Alchemy Publishers, is available on Amazon and Flipkart.com and is priced at `175.