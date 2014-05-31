CHENNAI: Education has been resolved to be made the top agenda of service in Dargahs across Tamil Nadu at the second State level conference of the Tamil Nadu Dargah’s Coordinate Peravai which concluded here recently.

“After discussions we have found that all Dargahs are abundant in terms of space and economic resources but lack education. Hence we have made it a priority to make primary education compulsory in all dargahs without any discrimination between caste and community,” said Syed Mansooruddin, State organizer, Tamil Nadu Dargah’s Coordinate Peravai.

Governor of Tamil Nadu, K Rosaiah congratulated the Dargas Coordinate Peravai for working with a mission to build a bridge between devotees of all faiths and for promotion of religious and communal harmony. “The religion of humanity is greater than all religions,” he said at the valedictory session.

Eminent persons from the community like Salahuddin Mohammed Ayub, chief Khazi, Syed Moinuddin, Chief Hereditary Trustee and Mutawali were present on the occasion.