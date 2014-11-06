CHENNAI: The Aavin parlours in key areas in the city will be getting a facelift soon with space allocated for play area for children. Parents can even organise birthday parties in the play area. Works on modernising the parlour at Anna Nagar are almost over and it is likely to be opened very soon while the works at the parlours at Besant Nagar and Virugambakkam have begun.

During a meeting held at the Secretariat, Dairy Development Minister BV Ramanaa reviewed the sale of Aavin products in Chennai. Official sources said that Aavin parlours at Adyar Muthulakshmi Park and the one in T Nagar would also be given facelift. They also said that the Aavin management is planning to have a parlour in each of the 16 zonal offices. With a view to increase the range of Aavin products, steps would be taken to sell them at big commercial complexes, entertainment places, places where festivals are conducted and wherever people gather in large numbers. The official release here said the procedure for changing the address for monthly milk cards has been simplified. As such, the consumers can submit an application for this at the zonal offices.

Further, the information regarding methods being adopted for checking the quality of the milk would be hosted the Aavein website. Dairy Development Commissioner Sunil Paliwal and senior officials took part in the discussions.