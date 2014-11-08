CHENNAI: When it comes to Awadh and Nizami cuisines, the food becomes synonymous with royalty and grandeur. The Chakle Awadhi and Nizami food festival at Ambica Empire’s multicuisine restaurant reflected the same.

Kalathinathan, general manager, Ambica Empire, says, “The hotel has organised Karaikudi, Kerala, seafood, Madurai and biryani food festivals among others. For every festival, we concentrate on the taste and quality, and the backdrop will be done to match the theme.”

The highlights in the menu are kebabs and biryanis, which are served with a shahi touch. The fest includes culinary items straight from the streets of Lucknow and Hyderabad. The organisers say that they brought chefs — Chef Shabir Ali and Chef Mumtaj Ali — from the two cities with an elaborate menu.

Traditional food items such as paya shorba, murgh sultanishorba, bashai murgh, lagan ka gosht and paya curry are part of the menu, besides Lucknowi gosht biryani, galouti kebab, sulthani seekh and zarda. Cocodok pisang is similar to pazham pori — a delicacy made of banana that is famous in Kerala. The biryani section has murgh sulthani biryani, kachi gosht biryani and murgh dum biryani. While murgh dum biryani is laden with spices such as green cardamom, maize powder, cloves, black cardamom and cinnamon, kachi gosht has nutmeg in it. While you let the flavours of murgh sofiyani tikkei melt in your mouth, do not forget to taste vermicelli dum halwa and jalebi. The food fest is on till November 16.