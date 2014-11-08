CHENNAI: Though the recent rains were a welcome sign, the catchment areas did not get adequate water. Thus, water levels have not risen significantly, a top Chennai Metro water official said. Reservoirs got only additional 700 million cubic feet (mcft) of water despite heavy rains in the city last week.

Besides Veeranam, the total storage level at Poondi, Sholavaram, Red Hills and Chembarambakkam was only 2.52 thousand million cubic (tmc) feet when compared to 2.74 tmc feet last year. However, with the Veeranam reservoir brimming with water, the city has an additional one tmc feet of water.

Metro Water has not pressed the panic button yet. “We hope to get more rains during the monsoon. We are thinking of the contingency plan during summer,” an official added.

Meanwhile, sources from the Water Resources Department (WRD) said that the reservoirs had enough water to last for the next three months. “There are 45 days more left for the monsoon to end. It is too early to say that the monsoon has failed,” the sources said.

The irony is that while Chennai received good rainfall, the catchment areas in Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram failed to get enough rainfall, he said.

The only saving grace is the supply of Krishna Water from Andhra Pradesh. “We were getting 150 cusecs of water from Kandaleru reservoir, and now it has been increased to 250 cusecs. This comes after 1,200 cusecs of water was released from the reservoir. Earlier, only 1,000 cusecs of water was released,” a WRD official said.

Till now, Andhra Pradesh has released around 1.87 tmc feet of water. It is this water which is being supplied to the water distribution system. “If it had not been for Krishna water, the situation would have been grim,” sources said.

“But then it is the beginning of the monsoon; we are hoping for good rains so that the thirst of people in Chennai is quenched during the summer,” the official said.