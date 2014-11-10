CHENNAI: Christmas is no fun without a classic cake, right? Following the ritual of welcoming the festive season ahead of Christmas, Le Royal Meridien ballroom was abuzz with activity on Saturday with the staff bakers, chefs and a group of select guests participating enthusiastically in the traditional cake-mixing ceremony.

There were huge steel trays filled with nuts, raisins, dates, orange peels, apricots, figs, pista, cinnamon, dried cherries, mixed fruit jam, black currants and of course, the ‘spirit of the season’ in bottles — champagne, rum, brandy and vodka, to soak the fruit mixture with.

The best part of the activity was the cheer of camaraderie. Everybody was handed aprons, hair nets, and gloves. Amid the intoxicating aroma, yells and selfies, participants rolled up their sleeves, put their gloves, on and got down to business.

Once the fruit mixture was well mixed, the bottles were emptied in one by one. Pointing out that the preparations had begun well in advance, deputy manager, F&B, Le Royal Meridian Paul Athisayaraj, said that mixing the ingredients in the right quantity was important. He added, “It is basically to bring in the festive mood and make people merry. The 240 kg mix of dry fruits will now be kept in room temperature for 40 days. Then, the in-house bakery makes plum cakes and puddings and so on. The longer they soak and ferment, the better the cake tastes.”

Actor-model Ganesh Venkatraman, comedian Badava Gopi and choreographer Ajit Menon were among those present.