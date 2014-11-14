Looking for a Villa? Head to Expo at CTC

Express News Service By

CHENNAI: Those looking to buy apartments and villas in and around the metro can head to the Chennai Trade Centre (CTC) in Nandambakkam for some valuable properties on offer this weekend. The New Indian Express Group is organising ‘Expanding Metropolis Property Expo’, a realty exhibition where villas starting from as low as `9 lakh, and apartments, would be on sale on November 15 and 16.

The expo has Bank of Baroda as the main sponsor and True Value Homes as co-sponsor, while Sreenidhi is the knowledge partner.

Top property developers participating in the event include L&T, Agni Estate, Vetri Real, Olympia, Alliance, BBCL, Mahindra, Vaikund Estate, Om Shakthi, Rooma Housing, Adroit, Marutham Group Real Value, BSCPL, Urban Tree, Royal Splendor, Abi Estate, Accord housing and Ruby Builders among others.