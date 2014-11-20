CHENNAI: Staff from Xerago E Biz Services Pvt Ltd who were on the field following the accident were struggling to contact the relatives of one of the deceased since they did not have in case of emergency (ICE) data. All the three were working as Developers in that firm. Even five hours after the accident, despite recovering the voter ID from that person, the management could not reach the relatives as they were unsure whether the address given in that card was the one where his kith and kin are staying. The management sent one of their employees from Chrompet GH to the residence of the deceased in the suburbs to find out whether they can fish out any address or contact number. Cops said the company should have gathered the personal particulars of the employee which would come in handy. The management was not available for comments despite repeated attempts. Later, cops said all three families have been informed. Of these, two of them were present in the city and the other also reached here.