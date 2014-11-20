MOP Teachers Taught to De-stress

Express News Service By

CHENNAI: We all orient our life towards tomorrow, but when tomorrow happens, it happens as now! So, live for the moment. Consider life as a dance and experience the navarasas, said Bengaluru-based spiritual guru Sukhabodhananda.

During his one-day motivational workshop for teaching and non-teaching staff at MOP Vaishnav College for Women on Wednesday, he spoke about work-life balance and ways to cope with stress and the unpleasantness around.

With illustrations from the lives of celebrities, he brought out the difference between success and fulfilment, and urged the teachers to aim for the latter. “Marilyn Monroe was a talented, beautiful actress with a successful career, but why did she commit suicide? There comes the difference between success – as in getting what we want – and satisfaction – learning to want what we get. A combination of the two leads to fulfilment in life and that should be what we seek,” said Sukhabodhananda.

He also went on to say that stress and problems mostly stem from imagining non-existent things. People tend to look at things as they expect them to be, rather than what they actually are and complicate issues unnecessarily, he said, adding, “Open the inner mind to know and let the conversation develop with the people around you.”

The session was made relatable to the teachers when the guru explained concepts with allusions from the Mahabharatha. Most of them found it beneficial and felt that they could incorporate the techniques taught at the workshop when they handle students in future. Principal Lalitha Balakrishnan said that the teachers would now create the energy needed for an atmosphere to teach and learn, and then go on to teach.

“We can now infuse energy, understand the mindset the students are in, and then modify our teaching accordingly. Also, when we are affected by imbalance between life and work, we can deal with it better,” she added.