Home Cities Chennai

MOP Teachers Taught to De-stress

Published: 20th November 2014 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2014 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Swami-Sukhabodhananda

CHENNAI: We all orient our life towards tomorrow, but when tomorrow happens, it happens as now! So, live for the moment. Consider life as a dance and experience the navarasas, said Bengaluru-based spiritual guru Sukhabodhananda.

During his one-day motivational workshop for teaching and non-teaching staff at MOP Vaishnav College for Women on Wednesday, he spoke about work-life balance and ways to cope with stress and the unpleasantness around.

With illustrations from the lives of celebrities, he brought out the difference between success and fulfilment, and urged the teachers to aim for the latter. “Marilyn Monroe was a talented, beautiful actress with a successful career, but why did she commit suicide?  There comes the difference between success – as in getting what we want – and satisfaction – learning to want what we get. A combination of the two leads to fulfilment in life and that should be what we seek,” said Sukhabodhananda.

He also went on to say that stress and problems mostly stem from imagining non-existent things. People tend to look at things as they expect them to be, rather than what they actually are and complicate issues unnecessarily, he said, adding, “Open the inner mind to know and let the conversation develop with the people around you.”

The session was made relatable to the teachers when the guru explained concepts with allusions from the Mahabharatha. Most of them found it beneficial and felt that they could incorporate the techniques taught at the workshop when they handle students in future.  Principal Lalitha Balakrishnan said that the teachers would now create the energy needed for an atmosphere to teach and learn, and then go on to teach.

“We can now infuse energy, understand the mindset the students are in, and then modify our teaching accordingly. Also, when we are affected by imbalance between life and work, we can deal with it better,” she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp