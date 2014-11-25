Residents on Their Feet for Footpath

Pradeep Kumar By

CHENNAI: It is supposedly a residential locality. At first look, the barely 20-feet wide Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar Main Road in Adyar fits the profile of an interior road as houses, old, new and upcoming, dot the one-km stretch.

However, as it also runs parallel to the Lattice Bridge Road, it effectively allows motorists from ECR to bypass six signals on the traffic-heavy LB Road before reaching Adyar junction. The next scenario is easier to imagine. Vehicles lining up on this narrow street, cars honking and driving past aggressively, puts residents under stress besides raising questions about the safety of pedestrians.

There is a footpath. However, shoddy design and execution means that residents are forced to walk on the road. When City Express visited the locality, residents pointed out that the height of the footpath varies from half-an-inch to about one foot. Encroachments like old and abandoned electric poles and parked vehicles hinder pedestrian movement.

Haphazard placement of the storm water drains contribute to the unevenness. Incidentally, even the drain work was not without fault. High tension electric wires run above the platform, increasing risk during rains. Also, faults during construction mean sewage pipelines from a few houses empty into the storm water drains. What the uneven footpath has also contributed to is cropping up of illegal ramps from many of the houses on the stretch, eating up the road space as well.

Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar Resident’s Welfare Association secretary, P Natarajan, said that their pleas to Corporation officials have been ignored for a long time.

“When the zonal Corporation officials failed to respond to our pleas, we took it up to the officials at Ripon building. Senior officials there said that the area needs to be surveyed and that it was not possible to do it immediately. So, the residents pooled in `20,000 to do the landscape survey and presented it to them,” he said.

Commissioner Vikram Kapur, residents said, assigned it to the Special Projects Cell, similar to the Harrington Road project.

However, for months, Corporation officials did not begin the project, citing a fund crunch, said resident Anuradha Babu. After numerous visits to the Ripon building, the residents were informed by the civic body officials that a road laying project had been sanctioned. However, the residents stand firm on their demand – a proper footpath! When City Express contacted Corporation officials, they said that the work on the project would begin at the earliest.

“We will begin demolition of the ramps immediately and take up road re-laying and footpath alteration work. After the work, the footpath will only be six inches above road level,” an official said.