CHENNAI: Twenty-first century fashion from 16th century art! Nakul Sen, whose collection has been picked by top actors like Keira Knightly and Tyra Banks in Hollywood, and Bollywood bombshells like Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta, quotes iconic artist James Abott McNeill Whistler as his inspiration for the latest collection. “It is the colours he uses, the emerald green, navy blue, black and red that make an interesting combo. Especially in his paintings ‘The Peacock Room’ and ‘The Falling Rocket’, I have used similar ones on the saris,” says Nakul, who has been designing cocktail gowns since 1997, and established his self titled label in India in 2006.

While his red carpet collection of western wear — from cocktail gowns to Bolero Jackets — have been showcased on international stages like New York and Milan Fashion Weeks, the saris are a hit among his Indian clientele, says the designer, who retails at high-end boutiques such as Saks, Harvey Nichols, Kenzia and Modart.

Nakul, who will be coming down to the city for the one-day promo, says that a lot of actors, even from the South, opt for his creations. “Since I do not track much about the sales, I wouldn’t know who exactly they are, but many do,” he says.

The collection will be showcased on Wednesday at Evoluzione, No 3, Khader Nawaz Khan Road. For details, contact 2833 3627