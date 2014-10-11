Home Cities Chennai

3D Peek Helps Doctors Find ‘Hidden’ Block in Woman’s Heart

Published: 11th October 2014 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2014 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI: If Revathi’s (name changed) surgeons had taken a look at her angiogram and decided to leave it at that, she’d probably not be around to tell her tale today. After the angiogram revealed a very minor blockage in her heart, Dr G Sengottuvelu, senior consultant and interventional cardiologist used a technique called Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) to take a 3D peek inside her heart, and found a block that had impeded flow from the right side of the heart down to 50%.

OCT applies infra-red beams to the vessels of the heart and catches the light refraction in real-time to provide 3D images from inside a heart vessel. The images help surgeons and cath lab operators quickly decide on how to tackle a block and relieve the pressure build up in the patient’s heart. It has only recently been applied to cardiac medicine.

Explaining how the results varied from the widely accepted angiogram, he said: “The angiogram showed the block as a mild one, but when the pressure of the blocked valve was measured, it didn’t quite add up.” He turned to his now popular Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) system and found that the block wasn’t as small as the angio suggested, but they still did not know its shape, size or even nature — all they knew was that it was a problem with a timer attached to it.

After this evaluation, angioplasty and stenting was done and Revathi was out of danger. “If it hadn’t been for the newer devices, we couldn’t have saved the patient’s life and also avoided open heart surgery,” Sengottuvelu added. “We have send these findings to Journal of American College of Cardiology and it was published. This will be helpful for other cardiologists,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp