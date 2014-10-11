3D Peek Helps Doctors Find ‘Hidden’ Block in Woman’s Heart

Express News Service By

CHENNAI: If Revathi’s (name changed) surgeons had taken a look at her angiogram and decided to leave it at that, she’d probably not be around to tell her tale today. After the angiogram revealed a very minor blockage in her heart, Dr G Sengottuvelu, senior consultant and interventional cardiologist used a technique called Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) to take a 3D peek inside her heart, and found a block that had impeded flow from the right side of the heart down to 50%.

OCT applies infra-red beams to the vessels of the heart and catches the light refraction in real-time to provide 3D images from inside a heart vessel. The images help surgeons and cath lab operators quickly decide on how to tackle a block and relieve the pressure build up in the patient’s heart. It has only recently been applied to cardiac medicine.

Explaining how the results varied from the widely accepted angiogram, he said: “The angiogram showed the block as a mild one, but when the pressure of the blocked valve was measured, it didn’t quite add up.” He turned to his now popular Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) system and found that the block wasn’t as small as the angio suggested, but they still did not know its shape, size or even nature — all they knew was that it was a problem with a timer attached to it.

After this evaluation, angioplasty and stenting was done and Revathi was out of danger. “If it hadn’t been for the newer devices, we couldn’t have saved the patient’s life and also avoided open heart surgery,” Sengottuvelu added. “We have send these findings to Journal of American College of Cardiology and it was published. This will be helpful for other cardiologists,” he added.