CHENNAI: With the supply outgrowing demand, prices of vegetables at the Koyambedu wholesale market have come crashing down, directly impacting the prices on the retail market in the city as well.

Though consumers were delighted with the price of tomatoes, which slid the most with a kg costing between Rs 7 and Rs 15, traders attributed the drop to the Tamil month of Purattasi, a period when there is a consistent supply of commodities.

R Soundararajan, advisor to the Koyambedu wholesalers’ association, said, “We have been receiving huge stocks of tomatoes from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, besides from other parts of the State. The prices have dropped since Purattasi began and we expect it to remain relatively low for the rest of the month.”

Similarly, vegetables slotted in the highest price bracket till a few months ago too have seen a substantial fall. Drumsticks now are available in the Rs 35-40 per kg range while carrots and beans fetch around Rs 40 per kg to the sellers.

Attributing the slack in demand to the drop in marriage ceremonies across the State, Soundararajan said, “This will change once Aipasi sets in. The demand will pick up and so will the prices.”

The price of all leafy vegetables too have dropped considerably owing to the increase in supply from areas like Hosur and Krishnagiri due to a strong southwest monsoon. Most spinach varities are selling between Rs 5 and Rs 10 per stack.

The drop in prices was also reflected on retail market in the city. In Nanganallur, the price of tomatoes slipped to Rs 10 per kg, while shallots and large onions were being sold around Rs 20-30.

Asked as to why at times the drop in wholesale prices does not consistently reflect in retail, Soundararajan said that small-time traders, struggling to hold their own against the insurgency of supermarket retailers, had little option.

“They are suffering losses due to the foreign investments and supermarkets, who are eating into their market share,” he said.