CHENNAI: The presentation ‘Fore ver Krishna’ by Just Us Repertory at the Music Academy recently was based on the songs of Ambujam Krishna. It was conceptualised and scripted by Dr Gowri Ramnarayan, a senior journalist-musician who has worked with legendary carnatic musician M S Subbulakskhmi. She is also the founder-director of Just Us Repertory. She has done her Phd in Comparative Aesthetics from University of Madras, and has been a member of the International Federation of Film Critics.

Forever Krishna was dedicated to Ambujam Krishna. It envisions Krishna as the promise of love, peace and joy in a turbulent world. The presentation showcased her power of poetry, with inventive choreography by dancer Sheejith Krishna and soulful singing by carnatic musician Sikkil Gurucharan. It is admirable how Gowri Ramnarayan did her research and brought out Krishna just as Ambujam Krishna would have wished. Most of the songs of Ambujam that were selected for the show were the ones that had not been brought out frequently.

Through the performance, we saw Krishna as a child, prankster and later as a compassionate god. The exhilarating opening rendition of Kapi by Muthukumar (flute) and Easwar Ramakrishnan (violin), in the evergreen Ragamalika (Kanna Aaa), depicted the birth of Krishna. We were able to visualise Krishna as an impish child who grows up in Brindavan and a mesmerising lover who steals the hearts of gopikas through the performance by Sheejith Krishna. The presentation, comprised sanchara bhavas, in the episodes showcasing the birth of Krishna, his upbringing, subjugation of Kaliya, and lifting of the Govardhana.

Suresh Krishna, son of Ambujam Krishna, in the opening speech, revealed Ambujam’s devotion to lord Krishna. Vocalist Gurucharan rendered the divine music of Ambujam.