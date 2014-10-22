CHENNAI: Have a zest for handlooms? Rush to the ‘Diwali Mela’, exhibition-cum-sale of handlooms and handicrafts, organised by Preethi Handicrafts, at Sankara Hall, TTK Road, Alwarpet. Quilts and furnishings, Kolkata clay, marble stones, Rajasthan paintings, teracotta dolls, bangles, white metal, panchaloka idols, carpets, kurtis, antique jewellery, fabrics, dress materials and tapestry materials, including gift items from all the States, are some of the other products on display. The expo is on till October 30. You can avail a special festival discount of 25 per cent on handloom and handicraft items. For more details, call 93837 40065/7299156625