CHENNAI : Veteran film star of yesteryear SS Rajendran (86) was admitted to a private hospital in Mylapore on Thursday. Family sources said he has not been keeping well for the past two months and his condition turned critical due to severe lung infection.

An ardent follower of Periyar EV Ramasamy, the actor is fondly called as ‘Latchiya Nadigar’ as he has never donned any mythological character. Making his debut in the 1952 blockbuster Parasakthi along with Sivaji Ganesan, he joined the DMK and was elected from Theni Assembly constituency in 1962. Subsequently he was elected to the Rajya Sabha MP. Later, he joined the AIADMK and represented Andipatti in the Assembly.

Despite his bad health, Rajendran took part in the fast observed recently by the Tamil film industry to express solidarity with former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa after the verdict of Bangalore court in the wealth case.