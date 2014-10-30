Toyota Rolls Out New Etios

Express News Service By

CHENNAI: The All New Etios & Etios Liva was unveiled at Lanson Toyota, in the city recently. Abhishek, territory manager, Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd., said, “The new models have been launched to create a buzz during the festive season. The four-wheeler aims to provide a real sedan experience with new and refreshed premium look.”

Etios is available at the range of Rs 5,71,814 and Rs 7,16,269 (petrol variant) and Rs 6,81,814 and Rs 8,26,269 (diesel variant). Etios Liva is priced at Rs 4,72,745 and Rs 6,60,306 and (petrol variant) and Rs 5,97,645 and Rs 7,00,440 (diesel variant).