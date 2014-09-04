CHENNAI: A 23-year-old software engineer jumped to death from the 10th floor of a luxury hotel located on Anna Salai here, on Tuesday night.

Parameshwaran, a native of Erode, working with IT major IBM in its Bangalore facility for the past month, left a single line suicide note that no one was responsible for his death. He had come to the city on August 31 and was staying at a lodge in the Thousand Lights area.

Police said Parameshwaran, who visited Hotel Raintree on Tuesday evening, downed a couple of drinks and settled the bill before he visited the restaurant late in the night. After having food, he consumed more liquor. It was his second visit to the hotel during this trip, and bar-tenders recognised him from his earlier visit on Monday. Around 11.45 pm, hotel staff began urging the guests to finish their meals and closed all the bills, including that of Parameshwaran.

The guests began to leave while Parameshwaran, who was sitting in the corner, climbed on his chair and scaled the parapet, which was about 6 ft tall, and leaped off to the ground. He fell on the ramp leading to the portico from the gate and died on the spot.

On information, Teynampet police rushed to the spot and moved his body to the Government Hospital for post-mortem.

An initial probe revealed that Parameshwaran had switched off his mobile phone for some days and attempts to reach him were futile. Police personnel, who switched it on after recovering it from his person, received a call from his friend and informed him about the incident and it was later conveyed to Ponnuswamy, father of the deceased.

Parameshwaran was earlier working at the Pune facility of IBM and was transferred to Bangalore. Based on a complaint by the security manager of the hotel, a case has been registered.

Meanwhile, Parameshwaran’s body was handed over to his family. It was taken to his hometown Chennimalaipalaiyam for the last rites. He is survived by his parents and younger sister.