CHENNAI: Just for Women Magazine, popularly known as JFW, marked its seventh anniversary. Unveiling its special edition, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu who is the cover girl, was joined by the magazine’s editor-in-chief Bina Sujith and ace photographer G Venket Ram, at an event held at Taj Club House on Thursday.

Bina said, “JFW completes seven successful years this month and my entire team and I feel great about crossing this milestone. It has been an amazing journey filled with many proud moments. JFW have been a trendsetter with initiatives like JFW Women Achievers Awards and JFW Women’s Summit. We are happy to feature Samantha in the edition. There is more to her personality and we are glad that we got to present that side of her persona to our readers.”

Samantha said, “I’m very happy to be featured on the anniversary cover of JFW. I don’t do too many interviews, but I enjoyed doing this one. My hearty congratulations to JFW and best wishes.” Other celebs at the party were actor-producer Radhikaa Sarathkumar, Mariazeena of Satyabama University, wedding planner Saraswathy and photographer Karthik Srinivasan.