CCTV Clip Leads to Killers of LIC Agent at Jafferkhanpet

CHENNAI: Two youths who murdered a sexagenarian woman LIC agent, Visalakshi, in her Jafferkhanpet apartment on September 3, have been arrested.

The youths, identified as Anand Raj, (24) and Anand, (25), of Choolaipallam, were introduced to Visalakshi by a servant maid - Dhanalakshmi.

Visalakshi had discussed the prospect of the youths buying LIC policies and suggested that they can introduce her to people or join themselves.

A couple of weeks later, the duo visited her on the pretext of buying LIC policies. Their only intent was to murder her since she was wearing jewels and they had learnt her she was living alone.

Visalakshi did not let them inside the house and wound up the conversation asking them to bring the required documents for buying the policy.

They revisited her on September 1 and informed her that they had brought the documents and the money for the first premium.

Believing them, she let them in and she went to fetch water from the kitchen.

The duo tailed her to the kitchen where Anand Raj strangulated her with his hands while Anand held her legs to keep her under their clutches until she died.

The duo relieved her of the gold and silver ornaments worth `5 lakh besides stealing her mobile phone before they dumped her body in the washroom and locked the house with a new lock which they had brought with them.

The suspects reportedly pawned a portion of the loot and deposited `25,000 in a nationalized bank.

A CCTV grab from the neighbouring apartment helped the local police narrow down the suspects.

Six special teams probed the case and upon questioning Dhanalakshmi the police learned that the two youths she had introduced Visalakshi to, were spending money lavishly without any work.

Dhanalakshmi, claimed she got acquainted with Anand Raj, a native of Madurai through her son.

Anand Raj would keep coming to her asking for menial jobs.