CHENNAI: Satrangi will present Bollywood Folk Tunes, a blend of both popular and rarely performed numbers from the 50s to the 2000s.

From the times of Naushad to RD Burman and later Jatin Lalit or most recently Ismail Darbar, if there has been one element that has captivated the imagination of all composers—it is regional folk music. Taking up the theme, Chennai-based music group Satrangi will perform numbers from across six decades of Bollywood music.

Songs of composers Madan Mohan, O P Nayyar, Naushad, Laxmikant Pyarelal, Shankar Ehsaan Loy, R D Burman, S D Burman, Roshan, Salil Chowdhury and Shankar Jaikishen from movies like Madhumati, Caravan, Lekin, Lamhe, Mera Saya, Ganga Jumna, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Mission Kashmir to name a few, will be presented. Pramod Nair, founder and singer, Satrangi, says, “We decided to do a show on folk tunes because of the uniqueness of the concept. Each time we did a concept-based show, it struck a chord with the audiences. Once again, the show will be a mix of popular and rare numbers.”

The numbers will include the rarely performed Chalt Musafir (Teesri Kasam) and Nain Lad Gaye (Ganga Jumna) from the golden era, to the relatively recent Nimbuda (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam) and Morni Bagama (Lamhe). “While we are going for much-heard numbers like Jhumka Gira Re (Mera Saaya), the audience will also be treated to a store of surprises in the form of some rare songs. They were many great hits during those times, but they haven’t been heard much in the performance space,” he adds.

Pramod will be joined by Priyanka Mitra of Indian Idol fame, as she will present both solos and duets.

Bollywood Folk Tunes will be staged at T N Rajarathinam Auditorium, RA Puram on September 12, at 7 pm. Tickets are priced at `750, `500, `300 and `200 and will be delivered on calling 9884778073.