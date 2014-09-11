CHENNAI: Going by the National Crime Records Bureau’s 2013 data, every four minutes one person committed suicide in India. That is 15 suicides every one hour. Chennai reported the highest suicide rate among adolescents in India and worldwide.

Among 53 mega cities, the metropolis reported the highest number of suicides in the country, according to Angel Soji of Jeevan Suicide Prevention Center, YWAM. On World Suicide Prevention Day, Jeevan and the NSS unit of Queen Mary’s College, brought together around 1,200 students from nine leading institutions to join hands and create awareness about suicide prevention among youngsters and the general public.

“Through the awareness campaign, we wanted to convey the message of hope and that suicide is not a solution for your temporary problem. There’s surely a way out. Don’t give up,” said Soji at the event on Wednesday.

Jeevan is a voluntary organisation that works to prevent suicide by providing emotional support through 24 hours free counselling. Call 044-2656 4444 and 9962320075.