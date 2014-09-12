Double Life term for Man who Burnt Wife and Son to Death

Express News Service By

CHENNAI: A Mahila court here on Wednesday awarded double life term to a 47-year-old man who killed his wife and son by setting them on fire in May 2011 following a money dispute.

Meena Satheesh, Judge of the Chennai Mahila Court, convicted J Ashokraj and sentenced him to undergo double life term.

Unable to secure the insurance amount of his deceased elder son Karthik, Ashokraj had murdered his wife Maheswari (41) and son Goutham (22) by setting them on fire while the two were asleep in the early hours of May 3, 2011 at their house on Canal Bank Road, Adyar.

Karthik drowned in sea while he was on a tour a few years ago. Both Ashokraj and Maheswari had divided the insurance money of `3.5 lakh. Maheswari, however, kept with herself the passbook of Ashokraj’s bank account as he was a drunkard. Irritated over this, he started torturing her for more money.

On the fateful day, Ashokraj poured kerosene over Maheswari and Goutham and set them on fire. Both were rescued by their relatives living next door and admitted to Kilpauk Government Hospital were they succumbed to burns soon after admission. The Adyar police arrested Ashokraj on May 6, 2011 near Velachery bus stop.