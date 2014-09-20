Of Dandiya, Music and Painting

Express Features By

CHENNAI: It is time to dust off the old dandiyas, pick up new chaniya cholis and get on the dance floor for the garba. This Navrathri, engage in a host of activities — dance, music and competitions — at Express Avenue on all the nine days of the festival from September 25 to October 3. Organised by the GujRaj Cultural Committee, an organisation to promote culture of Gujarat and Rajasthan in the city, the fourth edition of this festival is expected to see over 10,000 participants.

While the morning half of the day will see activities like painting, karaoke with live music, track mixing, photography and dressing the mannequin, the evenings will give time for the visitors to sit back and enjoy band performances and dandiya shows by kids. That apart, there will be a one-of-a-kind music and painting session by visual artist Adlien David, flash mobs and fashion shows across the nine days. The events will start at 10 am and go on over 10 pm.

In addition to the activities, the festival presented by Babuji’s Morni, will include guests from the media and entertainment industry will be invited to be part of the event.

(To book your passes, call 9381162111, or log on to Bookmyshow)