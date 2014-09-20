CHENNAI: It is often the instrument that an artiste plays that is his identity, however, U Srinivas who passed away on Friday at the age of 45, rewrote rules by creating an identity for the Mandolin.

John Mclaughlin

The great Srinivas has left us but lives on forever in my heart

Ehsaan Noorani

U Srinivas one of the finest musicians ever, a true Earth Angel left us for his journey skyward .... you will be sorely missed.

Ranjit Barot

We have lost one of India’s most cherished sons, Mandolin Srinivas ji. His light will continue to illuminate us

Sonu Nigam

Mandolin exponent U Srinivas is no more unfortunately. Had a liver transplant. Improved apparently. But succumbed

A R Rahman

Emotionally shaken to hear of Carnatic shining star Mandolin Srinivasji’s demise... May God bless him with happiness in the next world...

Salim merchant

We’ve lost a wonderful human being’. Pt U Srinivas RIP. Prayers

Aruna Sairam

Tragedy, the loss of U Srinivas is a great loss not only to the musical world but to me, having known and collaborated with him. Unbelievable. RIP

Khushbu

Sad to hear the demise of #MandolinSrinivas.. A huge bundle of talent he was.. RIP..

SP Balasubrahmanyam writes about his personal loss

I am in Hyderabad. Heard the shocking news about Mandolin Srinivas’s demise. How sad! Vasu Rao, Music Director, then Bass Guitar player brought a 11 year old boy from Andhra Pradesh to Gemini studios in 1980, where I was doing the back ground score for Ham Paanch, the Hindi film, produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by Late Bapu. Introduced him as Srinivas, who played cinema songs on Mandolin. On my request, the boy played a song from Sankarabaranam. He said that he never learnt music theoretically and could not read and write notation and the purpose of coming to Chennai was to learn classical music. I sang the theme music of Ham Paanch a couple of times, he heard and played it perfectly. We recorded that piece and used in the film. `75 was the remuneration for a Mandolin player at that time. Boney paid him `175. He used to prostrate before me with out any inhibition wherever he saw me. Great soul

Harish Raghavendra, vocalist

Generally, when a person excels in a field, we say that he reached new heights. But in this case, it’s the instrument (mandolin) that reached new heights. Of course, his death is a great loss to the entire mankind. I learnt western violin from master Diwakar, whom he was also learning from. I’ve sung in his studio, five years ago and we belong to the same area. We have lost a nice person. I am in search of words.

Vikku Vinayakram, percussionist

He was a devout man, always true to his music. It is a big loss for the world of music. I was always very fond of him and can’t overcome this pain.

Augustine Paul, MMA conductor

I’ve never spoken to Mandolin Srinivas, but I followed his music. Whenever I think of him now, it will be that young, vibrant face on stage. When musicians the world over played the mandolin (eight strings) by the two-string pair for western music, he adapted his playing to one string per pair to suit the Carnatic style. He was a pioneer of his time.

Balabhaskar, violinist

I met him at an award where he won the award for the Senior category and I for the Junior category. I spoke to him over phone on another occasion, when he told me that he had heard my music and said ‘You rock, man.’ I will forever remember his words. For a normal man it is 80 years in this world, for a genius it is much less.

Anil Srinivasan, pianist

I just got back from the hospital and I’m extremely devastated. He was a leader, a guru. The very idea of taking a western instrument and modifying it to make carnatic music an international phenomenon is everything I idolised. A few supported me wholeheartedly, and he was one among them.

Tapas Naresh, Skrat (drummer)

I’ve watched so many of Mandolin Srinivas’ videos online. I remember the first time I saw him was on TV when I was about 14. But I never got the opportunity to watch him live! And now I never will. It’s just a huge loss to the entire industry.