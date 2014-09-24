CHENNAI: BIG 3 events is organising Triple Expo 2014, featuring home interior and decorative items, at the Chennai Trade Centre, from September 26 to 28.

Going by the present trend, the event combines two to three expos so that customers could spend some quality time under one roof.

The list of exhibitors includes some of the biggest names in the industry such as Ambica Windows - LG Hausys, Wood Hub – Hettich Modular Kitchen, Neoware – Ceramic Tiles, Brass Statue, Furniture Village – Furniture, Blueyan – Led TV, Home Theatre, Time Green – Property Developers, Kitchen Hood – Hob, Chimney, Crown Marketing – Doors, Irest – Massage Chair and many more supporting exhibitors.

Every 25th walk-in gift from the organiser, every one-hour mobile for registered visitor on lucky draw and lucky draw contest are some of the unique features.

Besides, people who are looking to adorn their rooms, interior designers, engineers, builders and architects will benefit from the expo, according to organisers.

Discounts will be offered during the expo. Big 3 Events has planned eight more events across Coimbatore, Hyderabad and Pondicherry.