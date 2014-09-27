CHENNAI: A play composed by Na Muthuswamy over three decades ago, Kattiyakaran hasn’t lost its relevance in thisday and age.

Apart from highlighting the male chauvinism that prevails in society today, the play goes on to depict the mindset of a large proportion of men who look at women as objects of pleasure. Directed by Prasanna Ramaswamy and produced by Koothu-p-Pattarai, the play was recently staged at Besant Nagar.

The characters in the play have characteristics of both archetype and stereotype blended into each one of them, but the tapestry of dialogues and setting is rested on the surreal. The play, intertwined with impeccable dance moves and power packed dialogues, pitches its discourse from a male viewpoint that’s longing for sensual pleasure.

It directs its search through the traps of gender and sexuality, reveals the inadequacies through that process, and the man naturally locates the strength of women. How the market is waiting in the wings to appropriate all human emotions and commodify women becomes the supra layer of the drama.